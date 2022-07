A blown tire is a factor in a two car crash in Cass County. The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, on M 60 near Hospital Street in Jefferson Township when a 78-year-old Jones man was traveling eastbound and, according to witnesses, a tire blew on his vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash in oncoming traffic before going off the road into some trees.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO