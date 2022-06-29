Third edition of Big Idea North Platte to have one division
By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
3 days ago
The third edition of the Big Idea North Platte contest will have a different format from the previous two, and also a bigger incentive for competitors. There will be just one division for the event that is modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” rather than separate adult and youth...
If the Nebraska Legislature ever decides to allow casinos at new horse racing tracks, Ogallala is ready. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners earlier this week approved plans for a $100 million project that would be built by the same gaming company that's building a casino at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
Nicole Sutton initially took a job as a receptionist at a health care facility as a side job to help make ends meet. It soon became much more than that. It led to her closing down her salon in 2019 and ending a 15-year cosmetology career to pursue a new opportunity.
It was the most consequential Fourth of July since the first. In North Platte, anyway. While no local observances of the fact are planned, Monday marks the 140th anniversary of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout,” staged on roughly the southwest part of present-day Cody Park.
Brown’s Shoe Fit, a fixture in downtown North Platte since 1996, moved back into its location on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets this week after an expansion project. The work added 2,000 square feet to the store.
The Flatrock Roller Derby team is holding a meet-and-greet Thursday night at Cody Park in North Platte. The hourlong event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the east playground and will be an opportunity for prospective players to get information about the team and ask questions about roller derby in general.
Columbus overcame a 6-0 deficit in the second game of its doubleheader against North Platte to defeat the FNBO Nationals seniors 7-6 Thursday in North Platte. Two RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Columbus to a walkoff win over the Nationals. “It’s a good quality team,...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison needed just 15 holes Friday in her singles match to clinch the title for Nebraska in the Girls’ Four-State Championship. Morrison shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine, racing to a 3-up lead on Kansas’ Libby Green at the...
The North Platte Municipal Band will not present a concert Friday night, but instead will present their annual Fourth of July concert Monday at Cody Park. The North Platte Municipal Band has a tradition of presenting a concert in the park on the Fourth of July. This year’s Independence Day concert will be at the Cody Park Picnic Shelter. This free, family friendly concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature traditional patriotic tunes, marches, military service songs and more. Bring the family out to Memorial Park for the Fourth of July and enjoy some ice cream and music before the fireworks.
A parade through Sutherland will be a highlight of nine events scheduled for the Fourth of July capping the city’s holiday celebration weekend. The parade at 2 p.m. Monday and is part of a day schedule that includes a calf scramble, a pancake feed, a pie social and races for runners and frogs.
The North Platte Public Library will be closed this July 1, for an in-service day for employees. Due to staffing issues, the library will be closed on Saturdays, beginning in July. The library will return to regularly scheduled hours once the issues are resolved. Sky Seery, Library Director, thanks the...
GERING — The Plainsmen defeated Western Nebraska 10-3 Friday in the continuation of a game delayed Thursday night because of storms in the Scottsbluff-Gering area. The Plainsmen defeated the Pioneers in the seven-inning second game 5-2. “It was really good, I was really happy with how they came out...
When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?
For at least 10 early Lincoln County residents, one particular Independence Day must have been an especially joyous yet poignant memory. They were Civil War veterans who lived through the conflict’s two most pivotal battles in the first days of July 1863. Six fought in southeast Pennsylvania in the...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a driver will be cited for numerous violations after a vehicle drove into a canal near Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. On June 29, around 11:30 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a disturbance report from a resident at Lake Maloney. The homeowner advised two injured and intoxicated teenagers came to his door. The female and male advised they had driven their vehicle into the Nebraska Public Power District canal somewhere near the Outlet Camping Area.
Cooper Hill’s seventh-inning single scored Blaise Zeiler and the FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Kearney 4-3 in walk-off fashion Wednesday at Bill Wood Field. Jackson Polk gave up just two runs — one earned — in six innings on the mound. He struck out two and walked one.
Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At 8:18 am, Friday, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of an injury accident at the intersection of Walker Road and Jeffers St. The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle operator had extensive injuries and died at the scene. The intersection was shut down while an investigation was conducted by members of the North Platte Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
OCONTO – A fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pressey West Road and Road 786, north of Oconto and near Pressey Park and the Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. Calls went out at 11:16 to three Custer County fire departments, all of whom swiftly arrived...
Comments / 0