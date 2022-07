MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Drought Monitor update came out on Thursday, and it showed that most of our area is suffering from Abnormally Dry conditions (yellow shade). This means that conditions are moving towards a drought IF we don’t get enough rain sooner than later. Unfortunately, parts of our area were also elevated to a Moderate Drought (tan shade) which is the early stages of actual drought conditions. Parts of Neshoba and Sumter counties are included within the Moderate Drought.

