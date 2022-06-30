ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Retired Mesa K-9 officer pleads guilty to spying, misdemeanor domestic violence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years women who alleged violence by...

AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by Phoenix police late Thursday night identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Search underway for five suspects who assaulted man walking with family in Glendale on Father's Day

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.
GLENDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County Jury Office warns residents of elaborate scam

The Jury Office for Maricopa County Superior Court is warning of an elaborate ruse robbing people of thousands of dollars at a time. The fraudsters typically call after hours. Then they pretend to have the Sheriff’s Office on standby to collect large fines for skipping jury duty. Jury administrator Matt Martin said the scammers are well-organized.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Threatened with jail time? Courts warn Arizona residents of jury service scam calls

PHOENIX — Did you get a call saying you will be arrested if you fail to appear for jury duty? If so, ignore it. The Maricopa County Superior Court is warning Arizonans that scammers are calling members of the community and threatening them they will be arrested if they fail to appear for jury service. The scammers are telling people to pay fines and fees to avoid arrest and jail time.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Suspects indicted for attempting to murder Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly attempting to murder a Phoenix police officer earlier this month. Aaron Luther Ware, 22, and Ahmani Deshawn Gordon, 22, have been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a gun at a structure.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa man sentenced to 20 years for child molestation

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man was sentenced to prison for sexual conduct with a minor, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Rex Shotell Cravat, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, followed by lifetime probation. The crime was discovered in 2021 when the victim came forward...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

22 indicted after investigation of south Phoenix criminal street gang

PHOENIX — An investigation of a criminal street gang operating in south Phoenix resulted in 22 indictments for various drug charges, authorities said Wednesday. Each of those indicted was charged with either conspiracy to distribute cocaine or fentanyl, or both, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police exchange late-night gunfire with man on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix exchanged gunfire with a man late Thursday and later found him wounded at a home, where they took him into custody. The Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday no one else was injured in the shooting near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road, in the area of the Camelback Ranch spring training complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shot by Phoenix officers

Phoenix officers shot a suspect who reportedly fired gunshots toward police near 107th Avenue and Camelback overnight. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday

PHOENIX — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting with Mesa police on Friday was identified and booked on multiple charges, authorities said. Paul Newman, 54, faces multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting from the incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. near University Drive and 80th Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in front yard of his home in Phoenix identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man found dead in his front yard in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to find a man lying in his front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Efren Cayeros.
PHOENIX, AZ

