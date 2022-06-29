ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Elmo, 3, joins youngest Americans in getting vaccinated

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

V is for vaccine.

Elmo got a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street."

In a public service announcement posted to YouTube, the beloved 3½-year-old “Sesame Street” star talked with his dad, Louie, about what it was like to get the shot.

“There was a little pinch, but it was OK,” Elmo said in the video .

Elmo’s dad said he had a lot of questions for the pediatrician, who assured him that vaccinations are safe and effective for children.

“Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice,” Louie said in the PSA. “I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for the youngest Americans started last week . That means U.S. kids 6 months to 5 years old — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots.

U.S. regulators OK'd shots from Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine is two doses and the Pfizer shot is three.

Last November, Big Bird got vaccinated — sparking criticism from some conservative politicians . Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, called it “government propaganda.”

The CDC advises vaccination even for those who already had COVID-19 to protect against reinfection, and says it is OK to get other vaccines at the same time.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

