Great Falls, MT

Students create flower planters for 10th Street Bridge

By Cade Menter
 3 days ago
Summer is here, school is out, and students are on summer break. However, there are also some that are spending their time contributing to the Great Falls Community.

40 members of Great Falls Public Schools put their skills to the test by building 10 flowerpots for the historic 10th Street Bridge, otherwise known as the ARCH Bridge (The Arlyne Reichert Community Heritage Bridge). The Great Falls Public School hosted their third Kids’ Construction Camp

Home Builders Association donated funds for supplies and equipment, Johnson Madison donated materials.” Godfather’s Pizza provided certificates for the last day lunch.

Flora Alt, who is entering 7 th grade stated, " "I'm going to do shop next year at East, and I thought if I use some of the tools, it would be be nice and useful, and maybe I can make some cooler stuff next year. All the kids are really nice, and it shows it's equal for everybody to do construction."

For incoming 5 th grader, Jonah Crist, he said "I do for my career. I do want to be a NASA Aerospace Engineer, and it does have a lot to do with construction, and I do like construction very much. I work with my dad and I just thought it would be fun to do this camp."

Adult volunteers included fifteen folks from Construction companies, Home Builders Association and Great Falls Public Schools.

Reichert was selected for the annual award by the Montana Historical Society's Board of Trustees. She was honored in Great Falls during a ceremony at the Mansfield Convention Center on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for her work in preserving the Tenth Street Bridge. It is Montana’s longest and oldest open-spandrel, ribbed-concrete arch bridge.

Her work to save the bridge began in 1996 when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River and closed the Tenth Street Bridge, slating it for demolition.

Reichert created the nonprofit Preservation Cascade to raise money and guide efforts to save and restore the bridge.

Bernadette Bankhead serves as the Board of Preservation Cascade Inc. She said, "The plans are eventually to have a plaza at both the north and south ends. A dream would also be to have a water source so that in the future we can have real flowers instead of artificial flowers in the planters."

