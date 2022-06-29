Great Falls child donates birthday money to Toby's House

Most 11-year-olds are not typically worried about what is happening in the world around them. And as parents everywhere try to teach their children “it’s better to give than receive,” it can be difficult to see this principle put into action at such a young age.

But that is not the case for Jayden Brown. Inspired by his favorite rapper XXXTENTACION, he celebrated his eleventh birthday by donating to a local charity. Jayden had asked family and friends to make donations to Toby’s House , a crisis nursery in Great Falls, instead of asking for presents this year.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October Perez, also known as Toby, a 2-year-old who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The organization was created in order to prevent situations like this from happening in the future. They provide urgent care for children ages 0-6 to families in need of assistance at no cost.

“We are very small but we are very mighty and we are just helping families and children,” said Susie Zeak, the director of Toby’s House.

Jayden was touched by October’s story and wanted to donate the money he raised to support children who may be going through similar situations. Through the help of loving friends and family members, he was able to turn his $150 goal into nearly $800.

“They are big believers in whatever is gonna help any of these children that are put in bad situations and so apparently, go big or go home,” said Nancy K. Brown, Jayden’s grandmother, of their family.

Following in the footsteps of his favorite rapper, Jayden was able to contribute a very valuable donation to the organization, quite the achievement for someone so young.

Zeak noted that the organization has never received that much money from an child before.

“We take care of kids free of charge,” said Zeak. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Toby’s House relies on donations from the community to continue to provide care for children at risk. Donations such as this one are what give them the ability to continue serving their community.



