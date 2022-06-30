Monsoon 2022 brings dust to the Valley, rain to northern Arizona

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Friday, July 1st from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. The chance for showers and storms will continue today, with the highest coverage over the Mogollon Rim, northern Gila County, and much of Apache County. As always with heavy rains, stay clear of...
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Friday a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said...
Increasing monsoon moisture will begin to increase rain and thunderstorm chances across much of the state through the Fourth of July. Flash flooding will be possible, especially over burn scar areas. Better monsoon moisture will continue to push northward into New Mexico Friday, continuing to increase the chance for storms....
PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
ARIZONA, USA — Flash flooding and blowing dust have arrived throughout Arizona Wednesday afternoon. A dust storm is moving across the east Valley causing low visibilities and potential traffic delays. Flash flooding is also in effect up in northern Arizona for areas near the Tunnel and Pipeline fire burn...
Arizona is a land full of breathtaking scenery and unparalleled beauty. Believe me — you’ve never really seen the stars until you’ve camped under a clear Arizona night sky. If you want to fully experience Arizona’s splendors, glamping is the way to go. You’ll find that...
It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A Mississippi firefighter will now make his home in Arizona after being overwhelmed with compassion from local strangers after tragedy. Casey Craven lost his RV to a fire that killed his two dogs as he was busy putting his life on the line and saving other people’s houses from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff.
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and eight other Arizona counties have a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions and residents in those regions should start wearing masks inside public places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated numbers tracked by the CDC show more counties in Arizona are...
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The way Sal Cuffaro of Sal’s Gilbert Pizza looks at it, if families are heading out of town on July 4th weekend instead of going to his restaurant, that’s not going to benefit him. So Sal is convinced the best recipe for staying open is temporarily closing up shop. “For me, it’s a must,” he said.
Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
If crude oil prices continue to fall, experts say gas prices are expected to follow. And AAA Arizona spokesperson Aldo Vazquez said gas prices are already starting to decline. “There has been a drop in the global price of oil and that’s helped the national average of gasoline to fall for a second week." Vazquez said. "There are economic fears of a potential recession that’s leading to less demand for oil.”
