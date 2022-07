Officers with the Michigan City Police Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant sweep on Thursday, June 30, netting 29 suspects. More than 20 officers and detectives took to the streets of Michigan City to apprehend suspects on outstanding warrants. Corporal Nick Krause, who is the commander of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, is credited with organizing the sweep and providing Officers with information to the whereabouts of the suspected offenders.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO