Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna Shares Supposed Texts With Denise Richards After Garcelle Beauvais Questions She Sent Them

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
Leave it to Lisa Rinna to beat a dead horse. We spent the entirety of season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills watching Rinna attack Denise Richards . Her friend of 20+ years, who she brought onto the show. And she was taken out by Lisa just as quickly. Denise only stayed for one season , where she was repeatedly goaded into admitting to some kind of sexual affair that she had with Brandi Glanville . Something Denise repeatedly denied . And yet no one would let it go.

Lisa brought it up again on THIS season of RHOBH , which I might remind you is 2 seasons after Denise left. On a recent episode, she tried her hardest to present herself as a newer, gentler Rinna. To do so, she claimed that she text Denise to apologized for the whole thing. Castmate Garcelle Beauvais was right to be suspicious. She asked Denise about the text, to which Denise replied, “When?” So now Lisa feels compelled to clear her name, as if anyone really cares at this point. Lisa texting Denise an apology for what she did to her is the bare minimum of human decency.

As reported by Page Six , Lisa took to Instagram to post a screen shot of her text with Denise in her Stories. The screen shot, dated October 2nd said, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best.” Denise responded two days later and said, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot [sic]. I hope you and your family is [sic] good.”

In a separate slide, Rinna explained, “I didn’t show that on the show Because I thought it was private but since I’ve now seen the show thought we should set the record straight.” Sure, Rinna.

This is a stark contrast to how Lisa looked at the situation in the past. Lisa previously said about her fall out with Denise , “I thought my friend would have told me the truth. There’s sadness in that, because then I go, ‘Well, what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?'”

She added, “It feels like Denise has weaponized our friendship and used everything she can to make me feel guilty. ‘ Lisa , you know better. You know what my poor kids have been through.’” Lisa claiming that her friendship was weaponized by Denise after she continued to use her sexuality for a storyline? With friends like Rinna, who needs enemies?

Regardless, I think it’s time to let the mouse go.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA NEEDED TO SHARE TEXTS FROM DENISE? WAS HER APOLOGY SINCERE? DO YOU THINK RINNA HAS LEARNED ANYTHING FROM THE DENISE FALLOUT?

Kim Land
3d ago

Well her and most of the cast said LVP did not text Dorit after the robbery even after LVP showed the text, so why should we believe Rinna texted Denise, same situation

Pretty Feet
2d ago

Remember when LVP was showing the text of puppygate? No one believed her. Rinna is a very sad jealous woman. She does nothing but hurt people for nothing but her sick enjoyment. Do not believe anything she says. It's not hard to fake. Check to see if it's Denise's number.

