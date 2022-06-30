Clark County assessor addresses panic with property tax cap

Crowds of people flooded the county assessors office panicking that they would be paying more in property taxes for their home as the 2023 fiscal year starts July 1, 2022.

Homeowner Chris Trillo is trying to save himself some cash, "I'm here today to make sure that I cap my tax at three percent."

Trillo along with hundreds of others are submitting their forms in person or online.

The confusion however, is that they're trying to get the 3 percent cap on their property taxes ahead of July 1st when the tax cap goes up to eight percent.

For those who did not fill out this 3 percent tax cap form when they first bought their home are likely already paying more on their property tax closer to 7.7 percent today.

Thursday's deadline would reimburse those for their over payments and keep them capped at 3 percent in the future as a tax credit.

Clark County assessor, Briana Johnson apologized to Constituents for the frenzy.

"We didn't mean to cause so much panic," Johnson said. "If you miss this deadline you're still able to apply for the 3 percent credit by June 30, 2023."

However, if you wait for the June 30, 2023 deadline, you will miss out on getting that money back for this current fiscal year. However, you will still be able to get your 3 percent tax cap.

The good news is, if you've filled out this form or the postcard in the past, you don't have to do so again unless you've refinanced your home, added it to a trust or added additional people to the mortgage.