Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO