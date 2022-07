Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says construction of a new pool in Central Park could get underway as soon as this fall. The pool will be located at the site of the stadium that used to be the home of Schenectady's World Team Tennis franchise. Plans call for the pool to have a section where people can swim laps and there would also be a wading area and kiddie pool. The mayor says roughly $3 million of this project will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

