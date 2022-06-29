Chipotle Mexican Grill To Open In Goose Creek Thursday

Credit: Chipotle

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Chipotle Mexican Grill will officially open for business in Goose Creek on Thursday, June 30.

The restaurant will be located at 220 St. James Avenue and will feature a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane, a company spokesperson said.

To celebrate the new restaurant, Chipotle said it is giving away free Chipotle Goods merch to the first 50 guests on opening day.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

