ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater County, MT

Rebuilding after flood damage in Montana? You may need a permit

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rMHH_0gQFdW1l00

If you live along a riverbank or waterway and experienced damage from recent flooding, you may need to obtain numerous permits before starting to rebuild.

And Sharon Flemetis with the Stillwater and Carbon County Conservation District says many land owners are unaware that these permits are required or even exist.

“The biggest problem we have right now in both counties is people not doing the paperwork,” Flemetis said Wednesday.

Many have swooped into help neighbors, even strangers, in the wake of the floods – not realizing they may be adding to the damage. Flemetis says one property’s solution may become another's problem.

“Taking those large equipment and taking them into the river alters the stream bed,” Flemetis said.

Working without the appropriate permits could result in major fines. That is one reason the Stillwater Mine partnered with Crowley Fleck Law Firm to bring in Kalispell-based attorney Selena Sauer to help guide Stillwater County residents on which permits people would need.

“Everybody is confused about the environmental permitting process because so many different regulatory agencies, state and federal, are involved. That is just a confusing process,” Sauer said.

Permits are needed to protect the stream bed and ecosystem from damage that may occur due to repair in the stream, which is what the Conservation District covers. A permit under the Clean Water Act through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is needed to dredge and fill a riverbank.

A joint application was available in Stillwater County on Tuesday and Wednesday and covered seven separate permits one may need to obtain. Emergency work can get done immediately before a full permit would need to be processed.

“The regulatory agencies are here to help, so if you contact them they will help you. And if you work closely with them, then folks should not run into any problems,” said Sauer.

Permitting agencies across the board have now been doing what they can to expedite the approval process after such unprecedented flooding.

“In the last two weeks I have gotten more permitting, more applications in than I usually do in a year,” Flemetis said.

For more information on stream permitting: Stream Permitting

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
County
Stillwater County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Stillwater County, MT
Government
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: North Loop Opens & License Plate Entry Ends on July 2

Yellowstone National Park will celebrate the Fourth of July by opening the entire North Loop, which means access to 93% of the park’s roads will be possible – and unrestricted. Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly held another conference call with Cody business leaders on Thursday, June 30. But, this...
CODY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water Act#Kalispell
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
bigfoot99.com

Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
MISSOULA, MT
Big Country News

Montana clinics say they can't provide medication abortions to patients from states with total bans

After a letter circulated online saying Planned Parenthood of Montana will not perform medication abortions for patients in states like South Dakota with now near-total abortion bans, the head of the organization said the change was because of "the rapidly changing landscape for abortion access across the country and amid the cruel intention of anti-abortion politicians to sow chaos and confusion."
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana: Please, No Fireworks on Your Dock or in Your Pants [WATCH]

'Firework fails' happen every year in every town. If you're going to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks, for the love of everything holy...please be smart and stay safe. No matter how you feel about fireworks, we all know they'll be going off for days surrounding the 4th of July holiday. Some people absolutely despise them, others look forward to this time of year just so they can light off fireworks.
BOZEMAN, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy