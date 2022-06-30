ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Kankakee police investigating 3 bodies found in home, killed in apparent shooting: officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YShaz_0gQFdUGJ00

Police are investigating three people found dead in a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

Investigators said a relative called police after going to the two-flat home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon and finding three men dead inside the upstairs apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Responding officers then called for backup.

"Our officers secured the scene today and we did not enter the house until we knew that Illinois State Police took over the investigation," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Investigators believe a shooting happened sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kankakee police then requested the help of Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

"There needs to be justice. We need justice served for the crimes that were committed in that house," said Banicka Moore, aunt of victim. "What I'm feeling now is confused."

Kankakee police said all three victims have been identified but their identities have not yet been released pending the notification of all family members.

Friends and relatives of at least one of the men who lives in the home said the victim was 24 and well liked.

"He was a good kid. He was a great basketball player. He was a real athletic kid. I don't understand what all this is about," said a friend who asked to only be identified as Margarita.

No one seems to know what happened in the home, or who killed the men.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said. Police responded to the 3200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 3:35 a.m. and found a man unresponsive in the middle of the street. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 5 wounded in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in Parkway Gardens Monday morning, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred while the victims were standing outside at about 12:13 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Martin Luther King Drive, police said. A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Kankakee, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Curtis
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman wounded in Kenwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Kenwood neighborhood. The man, who was in his 20s, and a 29-year-old woman were on the sidewalk around 10:37 p.m. when someone they did not know started shooting at them in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot and killed in Brighton Park alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Thursday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police found a 38-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:16 p.m. in an alley in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue, officials said. The man suffered gunshot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting that critically wounded a man last May in the Lawndale neighborhood. Jamari Terry, 19, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old multiple times on May 26 in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road, police said. The 29-year-old was hospitalized and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

15-year-old boy wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and wounded early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking in the street around 2:25 a.m. in the 5900 block of South La Salle Street when a blue minivan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was shot three...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy