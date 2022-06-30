Kankakee police investigating 3 bodies found in home, killed in apparent shooting: officials

Police are investigating three people found dead in a home in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, city officials said.

Investigators said a relative called police after going to the two-flat home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street Wednesday afternoon and finding three men dead inside the upstairs apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Responding officers then called for backup.

"Our officers secured the scene today and we did not enter the house until we knew that Illinois State Police took over the investigation," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Investigators believe a shooting happened sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kankakee police then requested the help of Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

"There needs to be justice. We need justice served for the crimes that were committed in that house," said Banicka Moore, aunt of victim. "What I'm feeling now is confused."

Kankakee police said all three victims have been identified but their identities have not yet been released pending the notification of all family members.

Friends and relatives of at least one of the men who lives in the home said the victim was 24 and well liked.

"He was a good kid. He was a great basketball player. He was a real athletic kid. I don't understand what all this is about," said a friend who asked to only be identified as Margarita.

No one seems to know what happened in the home, or who killed the men.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.