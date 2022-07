The family of Emmett Till – the Black teenager who was kidnapped, tortured, beaten and shot before his body was thrown into a river in 1955 – was among a team that discovered the unserved arrest warrant charging a white woman for his kidnapping, buried inside a folder in a box in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse nearly 70 years later.An arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donhom, identified in the document at Mrs Roy Bryand, was found last week, as the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, including members of his family, seek evidence to arrest and prosecute Ms Donhom,...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO