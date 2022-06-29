ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

In Argentina, Farm Groups Call for Trade Halt to Protest Government

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's major farm groups called for a trade strike in two weeks in a bid to pressure the government to do more as frustration over crippling shortages of diesel and fertilizers weighs on the country's key agricultural sector. The groups announced on Wednesday that the...

US News and World Report

Special Report-Dozens of Russian Weapons Tycoons Have Faced No Western Sanctions

(Reuters) - As Russia's military continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and other lethal weapons, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defense industry with sanctions. The latest round came on Tuesday, when the United States issued new sanctions on some arms makers and executives at the heart of what it dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine."
US News and World Report

North Korea Calls U.S. Humanitarian Offer 'Foolish', Politically Motivated

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said the United States is taking advantage of its COVID-19 outbreak by offering humanitarian aid with political purposes. North Korea's foreign ministry said in an article published on Thursday that the United States' offer was a plot to water down international criticism on its hostile policy toward North Korea.
US News and World Report

Russia Hauls in Ambassador Over 'Offensive' UK Comments on Nuclear Weapons

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had summoned the British ambassador to voice a strong protest against "offensive" British statements, including about alleged Russian threats to use nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it issued the rebuke to Ambassador Deborah Bronnert over "the frankly boorish statements of the...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Now Exporting Power to EU

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Zelenskiy's comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had...
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
US News and World Report

Russia to Open Trial Against U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia on Friday on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison, in a case caught up in the fraught relations between Moscow and Washington. Griner, a star in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association...
US News and World Report

Colombia Extradites Accused Drug Cartel Leader's Sister to U.S

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia on Friday extradited to the United States a sister of accused major drug cartel leader Dairo Antonio Usaga, known as Otoniel, to face drug trafficking charges, the national police said. Colombian police accuse Nini Johana Usaga, 39, of being responsible for laundering drug money for the Clan...
US News and World Report

EU Says Russian Threat to Sever Diplomatic Ties With Bulgaria Is Unjustified

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday said Russia's threat to sever diplomatic ties with Bulgaria in response to its decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats is unjustified. The EU said Bulgaria's action was "fully in line with international law", as the diplomats of the Russian Embassy were acting...
The Guardian

Human traffickers ‘using UK universities as cover’

Universities have been urged to be on high alert for human trafficking after suspected victims brought to Britain on student visas vanished from their courses and were found working in exploitative conditions hundreds of miles away. In a recent case, Indian students at Greenwich, Chester and Teesside universities stopped attending...
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist ProfessorTim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine specific to...
The Guardian

Scotland’s future won’t be settled until there is a second vote on independence

It took two referendums to get a final answer to the independence question. The people of Quebec had their first vote on whether to pursue secession from Canada in May 1980. The proposition was defeated, and by a chunky majority, but the idea did not go away, it lived to fight another day. The Parti Québécois would not lightly abandon its dream of independence. Pressure built for another referendum and a second was held 15 years later. The turnout was huge and the separatists did much better this time, but not quite well enough. Independence was again rejected. Though the margin of defeat was slim on the second occasion, that was that. Two and it was done. An argument that had consumed Quebec and roiled Canada for long and bitter years was finally put to bed. There has not been another referendum since.
Universe Today

The United States announces a stop to testing Anti-Satellite Weapons

The United States Government has declared that it will no longer be performing tests of Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapons. In a public statement during a visit to the Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that this policy has the primary purpose of setting an example to other countries. It represents an important step in the direction of establishing “space norms” for all countries to follow.
