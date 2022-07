In some ways my freshman year at Notre Dame (1989) seems like it was just yesterday and is crystal clear, and in other ways it is just a total blur. This week is week nine in my series of the “unclaimed” Notre Dame Fighting Irish football national championship seasons, and this week I’m taking a look at the 1989 season. The game I’m going to look at this week is the SMU game, which I clearly remember as being FREEZING cold. I also remember my friends picking me up and starting the momentum of my getting passed up through the crowd to the top of the stadium and then being dropped on a bench when I reached the last row (ouch). Thankfully multiple layers of clothes softened my fall.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO