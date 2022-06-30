ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Human smugglers at US-Mexico border are experts at hiding vehicles

By World Nation News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCriminals have been smuggling migrants across the Mexico border for years to “clone” vehicles to look like legal transportation – from oil tankers to refrigeration trucks. An expert told The Post that Monday’s horrors in San Antonio, Texas — which led to the death of at...

