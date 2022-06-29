ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man with 39 Teslas accused of defrauding more than 10K victims

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sozur_0gQFclLz00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Federal agents arrested a Las Vegas man on Wednesday on charges related to a scheme that allegedly defrauded more than 10,000 people out of a combined $45 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Neil Chandran, 50, “[defrauded] investors by falsely promising extremely high returns” as part of several technology companies under the umbrella name ViRSE, prosecutors said.

“The indictment alleges that Chandran caused other individuals to make various materially false and misleading representations to investors,” prosecutors said.

In a press release, Department of Justice officials allege that investors were led to believe that Chandran’s companies were soon to be purchased by a wealthy group of investors. According to the indictment, no such group was prepared to buy the companies, and “a substantial portion of the funds were misappropriated for other business ventures and the personal benefit of Chandran and others.”

Chandran faces charges of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

Woman wakes up to stranger attacking her

If convicted, he faces decades in prison. Because the case is federal, a booking photo of Chandran was not provided.

Prosecutors added Chandran’s assets include 39 Teslas, which are subject to federal forfeiture.

“The indictment also alleges that 100 different assets — bank accounts, real estate, and luxury vehicles, including 39 Tesla vehicles — are subject to forfeiture as proceeds of the fraud. U.S. Marshals and the FBI are seizing most of the assets pending resolution of the criminal case,” states the press release from the Department of Justice.

Potential victims of Chandran can contact authorities at justice.gov/criminal-vns/united-states-v-chandran .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wire Fraud#Department Of Justice
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy