Springboro, PA

Nine dogs shot in the head in Springboro

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

The ANNA Shelter is currently investigating a gruesome case of animal cruelty where several dogs were shot and killed in Springboro.

Investigators did find shell casings at the scene, but they currently have more questions than answers.

“In the 18 years that I have been doing this, this is one of the most horrific cases that we have had to deal with,” said Ruth Thompson, founder, ANNA Shelter.

On Tuesday, the ANNA Shelter was called out to a house in the 25000 block of Reeds Corner Road in Springboro.

Nine German Shepherds were shot in the head area; seven of those dogs are dead and two are still undergoing treatment.

One of the dogs is in critical care and being treated by PVSEC in Pittsburgh.

“We were contacted because they came home from vacation and had somebody watching their dogs while they were on vacation, and the day they came home all of the dogs were shot to death,” said Eric Duckett, ANNA Shelter Humane Officer.

On Tuesday, Duckett was conducting an investigation of the scene and collecting evidence while talking to neighbors.

“Right now we are just looking for assistance from the public. If anybody knows anything about it, if you might have a hint of who might have done this at this point, we don’t have much to go off of besides a little bit of physical evidence that we have collected,” said Duckett.

Duckett said that this is one of the most gruesome cases he has worked.

“We say that every time we’re on the news, but obviously our most gruesome are the ones that make the news, but this is right up there in the top two or three,” said Duckett.

Duckett said that the charges would be felonies of the third-degree for causing seriously body harm or death to an animal.

Each dog would be one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

