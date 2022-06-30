ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South by Southwest Conference Expanding to Australia in 2023

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The South by Southwest Conference is expanding beyond its longtime Austin, Texas home to Sydney, Australia.

SXSW Sydney will host a seven-day celebration of technology, film and music from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 in 2023. As in Austin, the satellite conference will convene thought leaders, innovators and creatives from across industries for keynote conversations, panels and demonstrations.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” said SXSW co-founder and CEO Roland Swenson. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with event producer TEG, the New South Wales government and Destination NSW. It will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which was founded in 1987. Past speakers include Barack Obama, Brené Brown, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Melinda Gates, Elizabeth Warren, Snoop Dogg, Michelle Yeoh, Taika Waititi and Jordan Peele.

In step with the expansion, Colin Daniels has been named managing director of SXSW Sydney. Hugh Forrest, interactive director at SXSW, told Variety that programming announcements will follow in the coming months and that the event will look to utilize figures from both the Pacific Rim as well as domestic players from Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

Geoff Jones, group CEO of TEG, added that “SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals. Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content.”

P-MRC Holdings as a long-term partner with and shareholder of SXSW, LLC. P-MRC Holdings is a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and MRC and its brands are official media partners of SXSW.

