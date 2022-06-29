These candidates will face off in November for San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

After widespread printing errors on vote-by-mail ballots delayed counting by nearly a month, the results of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor primary races are in.

In District 2, Stockton City Councilmember Paul Canepa and Elbert Holman Jr., a former city councilmember and investigator, will proceed to a runoff in the November general election.

Canepa received 40.6% of the vote and Holman received 27.45%, the Registrar of Voters reported Tuesday night.

In District 4, Steve Ding — a restaurateur and onetime chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Richard Pombo of Tracy — will face Steve Colangelo, former CEO of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, in November.

Ding clinched 21.39% of the vote and Colangelo took 20.28%, the registrar reported.

The District 4 race appears to be the most impacted by the counting delay.

On June 8, the day after the primaries, about 180 votes separated Ding, Colangelo, and two other candidates vying for the top spots that would carry them to the November runoff.

The delay occurred because some vote-by-mail ballots sent out in the county were printed with bar codes that appeared slightly blurred.

The error caused the county's scanning machines to reject about a third of vote-by-mail ballots in the days following the election.

To ensure every ballot was counted — including those with flawed bar codes — the Registrar of Voters followed a duplication and counting process laid out in California's election code, according to Assistant Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale.

It's similar to the process typically used to address common errors seen on ballots, like being filled in too lightly, according to Hale.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use.