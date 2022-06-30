ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lake View East community leader distressed at all the crime

By Wbbm Newsradio
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One North Side community leader is calling for help to address a rise in violence in her neighborhood.

Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, says her neighborhood has seen more violence and robberies recently, especially at or near the Belmont Avenue CTA train station.

In one incident, three people were stabbed following an argument.

Martino said more police in the neighborhood would help, but she also wants the courts to impose stricter penalties on those arrested and convicted, especially juveniles.

“Until we really start getting serious about punishment and crime and laws, we’re going to continue to see what we see every day,” she said.

