ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Shoppers Call This Serum a ‘Facial in a Bottle’—& Some Are Seeing Life-Changing Results in 4 Days

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve likely heard that it takes anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks to see improvements in your skin after adding a new product into your routine. But if we’re all being honest, many of us just aren’t that patient—especially if you’re dealing with concerns that are hindering your confidence, such as advanced wrinkles, enlarged pores and painful breakouts. But that’s where hero products, such as Dermalogica’s Overnight Repair Serum , can step in.

Reviewers have called the nighttime treatment a “facial in a bottle” after seeing significant results from use, such as a reinvigorated glow, clearer skin and smoother texture. Not only does it lack an overpowering smell, but fans say its lightweight consistency is easy to apply and melts into the skin immediately upon contact.



Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum $67


Buy Now

“In four days, the discolored skin on the right side of my face was gone and the left had faded so it couldn’t really be seen; and these are hereditary, all four siblings have them,” one person raved. “It’s also calming the milia and even eradicating some. Where were you when I was in my 20’s and 30’s? ”

These immediate results are thanks to a blend of anti-aging peptides and hydrating argan and rose oils. The serum not only nourishes dry, stressed-out skin with every application, but works overtime to ensure the complexion’s cell renewal (A.K.A. its texture and tone) and moisture levels are balanced. It’s the reason reviewers have also referred to the formula as “smoothness in a bottle,” and a skin “savior.”

RELATED: This Lightweight Cream Combats Dullness So Well, Shoppers Say Their Loved Ones Keep Stealing It

“This is what I put on my face before I go to bed when I haven’t eaten healthily or I feel dehydrated, or it’s hot out or I’m worried in any way that I may have a break out,” wrote another shopper. “Every time I wake up I have clear skin—no breakouts. Incredible. Truly. It’s very reliable for me.”

For the best results, the brand recommends applying 4 to 6 drops after cleansing the skin, before following with a nighttime cream, such as the highly-rated Sound Sleep Cocoon Night Gel Cream .

And if additional reviews are any indication, the serum will easily become a staple in your daily life: “I noticed a huge difference when I stopped using it for a week as I was late ordering a new one. That’s when I realized just how much this little serum works,” said one shopper of its transformative powers.

If you’re tired of waiting for results, consider the Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum as your next pick.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—& It’s on Major Discount

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

This $24 Serum That Makes Shoppers ‘Look 5 Years Younger’ Is on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Serum#Dry Skin#Sunscreen#Wrinkles#Clothing Shop
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This Tone-Evening Skin Tint Has a Wrinkle Reducing Secret Ability & It’s Only $5

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Multi-step routines are a thing of the past. Whether it’s a 2-in-1 or 5-in-1 product, beauty has become a whole lot easier and quicker. Maybe you already have that one miracle product that does it all. But if you’re willing to add a new multi-effective item into your collection, then we have a beauty find that’s worth testing out. Plus, this one won’t break the bank because it’s only $5. Wet n Wild’s...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Click here to read the full article. Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance! On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter, encouraging you to give yourself whatever...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Since Using This Top-Rated Serum, Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Skincare Experts Are Ditching Vitamin C — Because This Is Even Better

There's a reason why everyone's so intrigued by vitamin C in skincare right now. As an antioxidant, the ingredient works to defend skin against the environment (including pollution, which can contribute to dullness and breakouts, as well as UV rays, which speed up the ageing process). Alongside brightening, it boosts collagen and elastin (essentially what makes skin plump) so that skin stays firm and supple.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Leaves Skin ‘Firm & Hydrated’ After 1 Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Our number one skin goal is always a flawless glow, regardless of the season, occasion or latest TikTok trend. We want a filter-like dewy complexion to flaunt everywhere we go, but it’s not always that easy to achieve. There are so many products that claim to give you that glow factor, and we found one that actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers. Avène’s RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Chris Pratt Was ‘Really F—king Bothered’ by Claims He Doesn’t Love His Son After Praising His ‘Healthy’ Daughter

Click here to read the full article. Clearing things up. Chris Pratt’s son Jack has gone through enough ever since social media users claimed that the Jurassic World star didn’t care for his son when he posted an Instagram photo with his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his daughter in October 2021. Chris talked about the effect of the infamous post in a new interview with Men’s Health on June 27, 2022. “[Ignoring Twitter comments is] a lesson I’ve learned. It’s not a lesson that my son has learned yet,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor confessed to the magazine. “I...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy