Shoppers Call This Serum a ‘Facial in a Bottle’—& Some Are Seeing Life-Changing Results in 4 Days

You’ve likely heard that it takes anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks to see improvements in your skin after adding a new product into your routine. But if we’re all being honest, many of us just aren’t that patient—especially if you’re dealing with concerns that are hindering your confidence, such as advanced wrinkles, enlarged pores and painful breakouts. But that’s where hero products, such as Dermalogica’s Overnight Repair Serum , can step in.

Reviewers have called the nighttime treatment a “facial in a bottle” after seeing significant results from use, such as a reinvigorated glow, clearer skin and smoother texture. Not only does it lack an overpowering smell, but fans say its lightweight consistency is easy to apply and melts into the skin immediately upon contact.

“In four days, the discolored skin on the right side of my face was gone and the left had faded so it couldn’t really be seen; and these are hereditary, all four siblings have them,” one person raved. “It’s also calming the milia and even eradicating some. Where were you when I was in my 20’s and 30’s? ”

These immediate results are thanks to a blend of anti-aging peptides and hydrating argan and rose oils. The serum not only nourishes dry, stressed-out skin with every application, but works overtime to ensure the complexion’s cell renewal (A.K.A. its texture and tone) and moisture levels are balanced. It’s the reason reviewers have also referred to the formula as “smoothness in a bottle,” and a skin “savior.”

“This is what I put on my face before I go to bed when I haven’t eaten healthily or I feel dehydrated, or it’s hot out or I’m worried in any way that I may have a break out,” wrote another shopper. “Every time I wake up I have clear skin—no breakouts. Incredible. Truly. It’s very reliable for me.”

For the best results, the brand recommends applying 4 to 6 drops after cleansing the skin, before following with a nighttime cream, such as the highly-rated Sound Sleep Cocoon Night Gel Cream .

And if additional reviews are any indication, the serum will easily become a staple in your daily life: “I noticed a huge difference when I stopped using it for a week as I was late ordering a new one. That’s when I realized just how much this little serum works,” said one shopper of its transformative powers.

If you’re tired of waiting for results, consider the Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum as your next pick.