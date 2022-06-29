ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos capture state title

By Mike Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronxville may not be strangers to the big stage, but until June 11, they didn’t know how it felt to be state champions. On Saturday, a dominant second half against Skaneateles propelled the Broncos into the winners circle with a 15-8 win, capping off a tremendous run for Bonxville’s seniors and...

Herald Community Newspapers

Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police, DEA, Make Firearm Trafficking Arrests, Seize 33 Guns

33 Guns Seized, Iron Pipeline Gun Network Shut Down. On June 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, and DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced a series of arrests in a multi-agency investigation into illegal firearms trafficking.
informnny.com

NY caretaker charged with identity theft

SOMERS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hyde Park has been accused of stealing from her care recipient. According to New York State Police, troopers in Somers partnered with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a tip from a financial institution. Together they determined that 35-year-old Brandy M. Lee impersonated and stole from the victim for her own financial gain while employed as the victim’s caretaker.
SOMERS, NY
historic-structures.com

Walter's Hot Dog Stand, Mamaroneck New York

In 1919 Walter Harrington and his wife Rose ran a tire vulcanizing service with gas pumps in Mamaroneck, at the foot of Mamaroneck Avenue where it crosses the Boston Post Road to enter Harbor Island. According to a 1978 interview with Pat Goldschmidt, at this time Walter had purchased an apple orchard on Quaker Ridge in New Rochelle, much to his wife's dismay. "My wife was mad at me for putting out $35, a lot of money in those days, and buying the orchard." Walter then rented space in front of Tom Skinner's Floral shop, located further south on the Boston Post Road, and opened a roadside stand to sell his apples. He also sent out bushels of his apples to be made into cider. There were no hot dogs at this location.
MAMARONECK, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA DUTCHESS GREENE ORANGE PUTNAM ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Robbery Of Pharmacy In Yorktown

Three suspects who ransacked a pharmacy during a robbery in Northern Westchester are in custody after a manhunt, authorities announced. The incident happened on Thursday, June 30 at around 4:20 p.m. at the Yorktown Pharmacy on Commerce Street. When police identified the trio’s car and attempted to pull them over,...
YORKTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Woman mowed down by van in deadly Bronx hit and run

A speeding hit-and-run driver killed a woman trying to cross a Bronx street, police said Saturday. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was crossing West Farms Road near Rodman Place in West Farms around 10:15 p.m. Friday when a speeding white van plowed into her, cops said. First responders found the woman sprawled out on the ground, suffering from serious injuries, cops said. EMS rushed her ...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good Samaritan at accident scene struck and killed

YONKERS – A Good Samaritan who stopped to help at an accident scene on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers was struck and killed Friday morning. The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. after the driver of a 2016 Hyundai sedan traveling northbound lost control. The car struck a guiderail adjacent to the right lane, then crossed lanes and struck the center median. The vehicle came to rest back in the right lane facing in the wrong direction.
YONKERS, NY

