The Yakima Union Gospel Mission continues to reach out to homeless people to help them find housing and tackle the problems they're having that keep them homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson tells KIT news homelessness in Yakima grew by 49% over the last year putting a lot more people on city streets. That means more people are looking for services and ways to panhandle in areas of the city they haven't been seen in before like many parts of west valley where no services are provided.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO