WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite seeing rain across parts of the Cape Fear in the last week, drought conditions have continued to get worse. As of last Thursday only a portion of Bladen County was under a Severe Drought. Now, all of Bladen & Pender County are under a Severe Drought, with the northern end of Columbus County also under the D2 condtions.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO