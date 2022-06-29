ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Darren Raddysh: Inks two-year deal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Raddysh signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, per...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Leads off game with homer

Duran went 2-for-5 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. Duran took Adrian Sampson deep with the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the year and the third of his career. He later added an RBI single in the sixth inning. Duran is now hitting .333/.387/.544 with a homer and four steals through 14 games this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Sent down Saturday

Smith was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. The 26-year-old lost out on regular at-bats over the last week and a half since Ketel Marte has been limited to serving as the designated hitter. Smith should see more playing time in the minors, while Cooper Hummel was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puckpedia#Bolts
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Retreats to bench Saturday

Abrams isn't starting Saturday against the Dodgers. Abrams will get a breather after drawing 11 consecutive starts. During that time, he hit .231 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Ha-Seong Kim is taking over at shortstop and batting seventh Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Progresses to sprint drills

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice again Tuesday and added sprint drills out of the batter's box following his final swing of each round, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis was also wearing elastic stretch bands on his right leg, which were designed to help him with his running form and...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Still not starting

Upton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland. Upton will get a breather for a third consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Sam Haggerty is taking over in right field and batting ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Designated for assignment

Atlanta designated Toussaint for assignment Saturday. Toussaint was once a big-time prospect, and he showed flashes in the big leagues as recently as last season, but the right-hander has struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 41.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Atlanta front office lost patience, but Toussaint is still just 26 years old, so he may be appealing to another team as a reclamation project.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Optioned after poor outing

The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The soft-throwing lefty yielded four runs on eight hits Thursday versus Toronto, which was his first appearance since June 5. Yarbrough and his 5.82 ERA through 34 innings will likely see more big-league innings this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Suspension reduced

Tepera's suspension was reduced to two games and will begin Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Tepera was one of a large number of players issued suspensions after Sunday's brawl with the Mariners. Tepera was initially suspended three games but remained active while appealing his ban. He'll now miss Friday and Saturday's games against Houston but will return for Sunday's series finale.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy