Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO