Trial winds down in shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

By ANDREW DALTON
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Both sides rested their cases Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a day's delay because of an assault on the defendant by fellow jail inmates. Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the...

www.sfgate.com

