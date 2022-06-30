SXSW To Enter Southern Hemisphere In 2023 With New Annual Confab SXSW Sydney

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

South by Southwest Conference and Festivals is expanding beyond Austin, Texas to bring its famed celebration of the technology, film and music industries to Sydney, Australia from October 15-22, 2023.

Like SXSW , which has taken place each March since 1987, SXSW Sydney will offer an opportunity for an exploration of the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology and Innovation. The confab being put on through collaboration with TEG, the New South Wales government and Destination NSW will now be held annually as the official Asia Pacific installment of SXSW. Past iterations of the festival have featured the participation of such notable speakers and artists as Barack Obama, Brené Brown, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Melinda Gates, Elizabeth Warren, Snoop Dogg, Michelle Yeoh, Taika Waititi, Jordan Peele and Nonny de la Peña. (Deadline parent company Penske Media Corporation notably acquired a 50% stake in SXSW via a joint venture with MRC last April.)

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” said SXSW’s Co-Founder and CEO, Roland Swenson. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” added TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones, who will also now serve as Event Producer for SXSW Sydney . “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, and the team at SXSW for their foresight and support.”

More information on SXSW Sydney can be found here .

