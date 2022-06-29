ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

The Most Reliable Metal Roofing Contractor in Melbourne, FL

By admin
getnews.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal roofing provides residential and commercial building owners with the quality and durability they deserve for their buildings. The metal structures can withstand various harsh weather conditions that the buildings get exposed to and require excellent installation and maintenance to achieve the objective of their installation. Melbourne, FL –...

www.getnews.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Three new businesses coming to The Avenue Viera

VIERA - Three new businesses will soon be opening up at The Avenue Viera. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paris Banh Mi and Soma will open stores at The Avenue, which is located just off Lake Andrew Dr. in Viera and just west of Interstate 95. Though the businesses do not have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Melbourne, FL
Business
City
Melbourne, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sandbar Sunday Outfitters Grand Opening in Sebastian, FL

We attended the Sandbar Sunday Outfitters grand opening in Sebastian, FL. Jim and Aimee Hill came up with the idea of Sandbar Sunday Outfitters to promote the lifestyle we have in Sebastian, Florida. ➡️ Watch the Sandbar Sunday Outfitters grand opening. Have you heard about Sandbar Sunday Outfitters? Let...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Melbourne street reopening following Brightline Crane Creek bridge repairs

MELBOURNE, Fla. – East Melbourne Avenue in Melbourne has reopened to traffic after a year-long closure while Brightline made improvements to the Crane Creek railroad bridge and roadway, according to Brightline. Brightline said it replaced and double-tracked the bridge to give more clearance to vehicles passing below on East...
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Newly-formed Beagles of Brevard group proves popular

A newly formed group called Beagles of Brevard, established by beagle-loving owners and their dogs, has quickly tripled its membership. Melbourne resident Owen Brackett started the group and, while it has only been a few months since it formed, he said the group has tripled in size and is still growing at a fast pace.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofing#Metal#United States#Construction Maintenance#Fl#Dc Roofing Inc
veronews.com

Is our island ready for a ‘destination resort’?

In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
WPBF News 25

Vero Beach condominium building evacuated for fire

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A condo building in Vero Beach on the barrier island was evacuated Thursday for a fire. The Southwinds condominium complex is located in the 2200 block of North Southwinds Boulevard. According to the fire chief, the building had 15 units. Two were occupied at the...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

MRC - Building Oyster Reefs in the Indian River Lagoon Saturday

Palm Bay - Thursday June 30, 2022: A platoon of up to 50 Marine Resources Council (MRC) and 'IDEAS For Us' staff and volunteers will be gathering tomorrow, Saturday July 2, to place 60 Concrete Creations along the shore of the Indian River Lagoon. The oyster prisms, as they’re called,...
PALM BAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Why People Clap When Their Plane Lands: The Real (And Not-So-Real) Reasons

Whether you’ve been flying for 45 minutes or 4.5 hours, it invariably happens…the plane lands and at least one person claps. When the pandemic was diminishing and people were flying again, we noticed more folks were clapping when we landed. But that could almost make sense, since so many were just so happy they could fly again. But what about before Covid (B.C.?)
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy