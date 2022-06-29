ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 6-30-2022

By Daily Item Staff
 3 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Dionny Guerrero , 43, of 65 Lewis St. was arrested and charged on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and having an uninsured motor vehicle/trailer at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Edwin Gomez-Tatis , 34, of 6 Needhams Landing, was arrested and charged with trafficking in 36+ grams of cocaine at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday.

Mark Suggs , 49, of 50 Andrew St., was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, a number plate violation, operating a motor vehicle with failure to identify self, having an unregistered motor vehicle, and on a warrant for conspiracy to violate drug laws at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Cassandra Defreitas , 37, was arrested and charged on a warrant for carrying a firearm without an MDC, a non-motor vehicle watershed violation, drug possession, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful improper conduct at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at 9 Michigan Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday at Park Street and Western Avenue; at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday at 111 Euclid Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday at 724 Lynnfield St.; at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at 985 Western Ave.; at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday at 985 Western Ave.; at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday at 12 Commercial St.; at 5:14 p.m. at 326 Walnut St.; at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday at 362 Essex St.; at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at 803 Western Ave.; at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday at Commercial Street and Warren Street; at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at Chestnut Street and Essex Street; at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday at Euclid Avenue and Lake View Avenue; at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at Orchard Street and Summer Street.

Assaults

A report of a fight at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at Chestnut Street and Union Street; at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at Mall Street and North Common Street; at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday at 50 Goodridge St.

A report of a threat at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Joyce St.; at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday at 55 Millard Ave.; at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday at 74 S. Common St.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday at 15 Joyce St.; at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday at 12 Ellis St.

A report of a con/scam at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at 102 River St.

A report of larceny at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday at 60 Atlantic St.; at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at 453 Lynnway.

A report of shoplifting at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday at 40 Federal St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday at 104 Newhall St. Floor 2; at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at 3 Kingsley Terrace; at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Shorey St.; at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at 20 Shorey St.

Breaking and entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday at 161 Lynn Shore Drive.

A report of a past breaking and entering at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday at 36 Sagamore St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday at 58 Tucker St.; at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at 453 Lynnway.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at 19 Howley St.; at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at 235 Andover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at 178 Lynn St.; at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday at 29 Howley St. and 93 Walnut St.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Clement Ave.

Lynn, MA
