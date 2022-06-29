Over a dozen headstones broken in Flatbush cemetery break-in

Police are investigating a break-in at a Flatbush cemetery that left damage in its wake.

The gates to the Reformed Dutch Church Cemetery weren’t able to keep out those looking to vandalize the property.

The perpetrator entered the cemetery and damaged 17 different headstones, some of which have been around since the 1600s.

Police say they got the call just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.

The small graveyard lies along Flatbush Avenue. Neighbors told News 12 that the church holds Mass on weekends. News 12 was unable to get in touch with anyone from the church for comment.