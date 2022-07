Ogallala, NE – Local non-profit LMRC, Inc. chose casino and racetrack partners Elite Casino Resorts, Kehl Management and Fonner Park to provide presentations to the Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners regarding a proposed racetrack and casino facility to be built in the Ogallala area. The partner entities would construct and operate the proposed destination casino resort and racetrack. The Ogallala City Council and Keith County Board of Commissioners provided their exclusive support for the project Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with favorable votes at their respective meetings.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO