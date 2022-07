Fire recovery work in the areas of the 2020 East Troublesome and Williams Fork wildfires is ramping up this summer. The two fires combined burned over 300 square miles in Grand County; since then, numerous roads and trails have remained closed to driving and recreation. Thanks to efforts by the Forest Service and other partners, some areas are being reopened for nonmotorized use. Currently, recovery efforts are underway in parts of the Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests damaged by the Williams Fork Fire, as well as Bureau of Land Management lands in Grand County damaged by the East Troublesome Fire.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO