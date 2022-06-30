ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Forecast: Temps heating up across the Tri-State area

By Andrew Cruz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PIX11) — Things are starting to heat up across the Tri-State region. High pressure will track off the coast setting up the plate for a pair of very warm days. Some inland areas could see highs in the 90s on Thursday, but by Friday, much of the region see...

