BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.

BARABOO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO