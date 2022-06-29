Bronx investigation uncovers tens of millions of dollars in drugs

The Drug Enforcement Agency, on Monday, made a major drug bust in the Bronx.

The DEA seized 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, 50 pounds of a substance believed to be crystal meth and 75,000 counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Authorities also arrested and charged Julio Mota Plasencia with operating as a major trafficker. All of the seized paraphernalia is estimated to be worth $24 million.

The special prosecutor described the Mount Hope apartment Plasencia used as “an Amazon warehouse” for lethal drugs in New York City and surrounding areas.”

The DEA’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force conducted the investigation that officials say show a new normal for drug traffickers – a variety of hard drugs and the inclusion of fentanyl, the most dangerous and addicting synthetic opioid responsible for cause 78% of opioid deaths in New York City.