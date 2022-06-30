San Joaquin County deputies rescue missing 11-year-old from lake

LATHROP (CBS13) – Deputies jumped into action to rescue a non-verbal boy with autism who had wandered deep into a Lathrop lake on Tuesday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8 p.m., they got a report about a missing 11-year-old boy. Deputies were already familiar with the boy as he had wandered away from his Lathrop home before. Shortly after starting their search, deputies got another call reporting that a boy had just jumped into the man-made lake near the boathouse restaurant at River Islands. Deputies rushed to the scene and saw the boy treading water. With him being up to his neck in water, and not knowing exactly how long he had been in there or what is swimming skills were, two deputies quickly jumped in the water. As it turns out, the boy was about 20 feet from the shore in deeper water than expected. Both deputies were able to swim out to the boy and safely get him to the shore. Paramedics checked the boy out and soon released the boy back to his parents.

LATHROP, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO