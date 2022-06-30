San Joaquin County deputies rescue missing 11-year-old from lake
LATHROP, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies rescued a missing nonverbal 11-year-old boy with autism after he jumped into a lake Tuesday night. According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, they received a...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting.
Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene.
Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release.
Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him.
Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said.
Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.
Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning.
Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
LATHROP (CBS13) – Deputies jumped into action to rescue a non-verbal boy with autism who had wandered deep into a Lathrop lake on Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8 p.m., they got a report about a missing 11-year-old boy. Deputies were already familiar with the boy as he had wandered away from his Lathrop home before.
Shortly after starting their search, deputies got another call reporting that a boy had just jumped into the man-made lake near the boathouse restaurant at River Islands.
Deputies rushed to the scene and saw the boy treading water. With him being up to his neck in water, and not knowing exactly how long he had been in there or what is swimming skills were, two deputies quickly jumped in the water.
As it turns out, the boy was about 20 feet from the shore in deeper water than expected. Both deputies were able to swim out to the boy and safely get him to the shore.
Paramedics checked the boy out and soon released the boy back to his parents.
MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who works as a custodian for a Modesto school has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom.
Modesto police say 29-year-old Leo Medina was arrested earlier this week.
According to a Modesto Bee report, the arrest came after a camera was found inside a bathroom back on June 23.
Investigators say it’s unclear how long the camera was in place, but the recordings are only believed to be of staff as students don’t have access to that bathroom.
Medina, who is a Modesto resident, is facing a misdemeanor charge of using a hidden camera to record a private area.
An accident described as a hit-and-run occurred near Theater Street on the bridge in Walnut Grove on June 29 at about 7:49 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a pedestrian was struck by a BMW. There were reports that the driver of the BMW appeared to be hiding the vehicle behind a tavern. Sac Fire was also called to the accident scene, and the pedestrian was described as “alert” when they arrived.
