Neighbors rush outside as house explodes, injuring 1, CA officials say. ‘Help me’

One woman was hurt after an explosion leveled a home and damaged others in a California neighborhood, officials told media outlets.

Neighbor Brenda Ogaz was startled awake by an explosion outside her window just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29. Then came another, she told VVNG.

When she peered out her window, she saw a nearby home in flames, VVNG reported.

“The whole house was engulfed and there were what looked like fireworks coming out. We all rushed out to try and help but there was nothing we could do,” Ogaz told VVNG.

Another resident, Joshlyn Brunt, told CBSLA that one of her neighbors was thrown onto her property by the explosion.

“I heard her screaming, ‘Help me, call the police,’ and she was on my back porch ,” Brunt told CBSLA.

A woman was taken to a trauma center for treatment , the Associated Press reported.

Firefighters told the AP that at least two homes damaged by the explosion are now marked as unsafe for people to live in, and another home was leveled by the blast.

The explosion remains under investigation, authorities told media outlets.

“While the cause of this incident remains under investigation, Southwest Gas has thoroughly inspected the incident site and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found,” Southwest Gas told KTLA in a statement . “Safety is our top priority and our crews have turned gas off to the impacted residences and worked with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure.”

Victorville is about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

