IMPD investigating 3 Indianapolis shootings in 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a person in critical condition. The incident was one of several shootings around Indianapolis in about 90 minutes Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Guion Road at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located one male in a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers investigating the scene found two more victims outside of a vehicle. One of them had been shot, police said, while the other had a laceration possibly caused by broken glass.

The case remains under investigation.

The shooting on Guion Road occurred near the same time as a separate shooting on Indy’s southwest side. According to IMPD, the southwest side shooting occurred around 6:11 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hosta Way.

Police said the victim in the Hosta Way shooting has died and described the victim as an adult female. Investigators are speaking with a person of interest in the shooting.

The scene on Hosta Way where one person was killed in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

A third shooting took place on Indy’s east side sometime after 5 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. Post Road. The victim in this shooting was said to be awake and breathing.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.