ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Purple Alert system starts July 1, could save lives in Florida

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJadv_0gQFUAWs00

There’s a new alert that could start coming to your phone and it could save lives.

Purple Alerts will start going out Friday in Florida. They’re meant to help locate missing adults, 18 or older, with a mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disability other than Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Purple Alert Criteria:

  1. The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.
  2. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.
  3. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.
  4. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.
  5. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).
  6. The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

There are already AMBER Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors who may suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, so far this year, those alerts have led to the safe recovery of more than a dozen people.

Now, FDLE will work with local law enforcement agencies to find missing people who don’t fit the criteria for the current alerts, but still need urgent and specialized responses.

Last summer, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Purple Alert bill (SB 184) into law, and it goes into effect this July 1.

“I think what the purple alert allows us to do is to go into a little bit more detail about the person law enforcement is looking for. Sometimes those alerts are pretty general,” said Angela Katz, the executive director of LARC in Lee County.

LARC stands for the Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens.

“We are a training center for success! We work with individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities and we provide them with the support, the tools, the resources they need to reach their full potential and to live their best lives,” Katz said.

LARC has a day training program on its five-acre campus. They have two residential homes and support services for individuals who live and work independently in the community.

“Some of our individuals live in their own homes, some rent apartments all over Lee County,” said Pamela Jenkins, LARC’s Director of Community Support Services.

One of those people is a woman named Kathy.

“I live by myself in my own apartment. me and my cat,” Kathy said.

When Kathy goes to the LARC campus, she’s able to learn new skills and put them to use for companies around the community.

“That and we work in the garden,” Kathy said.

Just like anyone else, Kathy also gets out to enjoy the area.

“I go to church every Sunday on the bus, all by myself,” she said. “I went to the movies Friday and I saw Elvis.”

LARC has helped hundreds of people when it comes to living fuller lives, finding employment, money management, getting groceries and staying safe – but not everyone who needs help is able to access it.

“There’s a lot of individuals, families that don’t have support,” Jenkins said.

That’s one reason why LARC’s team believes purple alerts are so important.

“When the purple alert goes out, the community would have special notification to understand a little bit more about the person that we’re looking to find,” Katz said.

Even when someone does have support, all it takes is one wrong turn to end up in a dangerous situation.

“They can become confused, certainly lost, they could be using public transportation and make a mistake,” Katz said.

In those moments, finding the person fast is crucial, but simply seeing a picture of who to look out for isn’t always enough.

“Sometimes our individuals have trouble communicating, some are non-verbal,” Katz said.

Purple alerts can help law enforcement and community members prepare to better assist the missing person, if they’re found.

“So that purple alert will alert the community that this person is out there, they need help, they may have a disability and they may be with someone that’s taking advantage of them,” Jenkins said.

The sad reality is, Kathy, and many others are part of a vulnerable population.

“They might be at a grocery store, at a gas station and everything might appear to be okay. The person doesn’t even realize they’re with someone who may not have their best interest at heart,” Jenkins said.

Many times, you wouldn’t even be able to tell someone may require additional care.

“Sometimes there’s an invisible disability, They may not appear to be disabled but they may not be able to speak, they may not be able to ask for help,” Jenkins said.

Knowing the most information possible and knowing how to approach any missing person is key to making sure they’re safe.

“The more that we know about the person, the better it is for the community and for law enforcement,” said Katz.

Katz said if you get a purple alert you should keep your eyes out and call 911 if you see someone matching the description. But you won’t automatically get them to your phone.

Much like Silver or AMBER alerts, FDLE said they will work with other state agencies to broadcast purple alerts. You could see them on highway signs or online, but FDLE urges you to sign up to receive them via text or email as well.

People wishing to receive purple alerts, can sign up here.

FDLE has free training available to all officers on its criminal justice network and on its public website at Florida Purple Alert Training.

Additionally, FDLE’s Criminal Justice Professionalism Division has developed a curriculum for basic and post-basic law enforcement training to help locate missing individuals.

Both the Collier County and Charlotte County Sheriff’s offices told ABC7 they also have specialized training for interactions involving someone in a mental health crisis or with an intellectual or developmental disability. Other agencies did not respond to our inquiry.

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

'Long overdue': Florida's Purple Alert goes into effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There are plenty of color coded alerts in Florida — Amber, Silver, Blue, and now Purple. The newest color-coded alert, which went into effect Friday, is specifically for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability without dementia. What You Need To Know. Florida’s Purple Alert...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida launches 'Purple Alert': What is it?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has Amber Alerts, Blue Alerts, and Silver Alerts. Starting this month, Purple Alerts too. These alerts go out when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities is missing, but does not meet criteria for a Silver Alert. One Central Florida family faced tragedy head on and fought for years to make this day a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

New Florida ‘Purple Alert’ now in effect. Here’s who it is for

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Florida alert is now in effect Friday and aims to find missing people who may be suffering from mental or cognitive disabilities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the new Purple Alert will be sent out for those who do not meet the criteria for the state’s Silver Alert. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on July 1, 2021, exactly one year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Florida children critically injured by lightning and a shark

(FLORIDA) — A teenage girl was critically injured after a shark attacked her at a north Florida beach. It happened on Thursday at Keaton Beach in northwest Florida’s Taylor County. The Sheriff’s Office said the girl was in just five feet of water when the shark bit her....
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Mental Health#Purple Alerts#Silver Alerts#Fdle
click orlando

Trooper Steve explains new Florida law about loud music in cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Thursday about a new Florida law concerning loud music in cars that goes...
ORLANDO, FL
wflx.com

South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category

All South Florida counties are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels with Okeechobee County moving up from "medium," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade areremain listed as "high. Two...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed “Miya’s Law” to strengthen residential tenant safety measures in Florida, following the death of Caribbean-American teen, Miya Marcano. The new law includes requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy