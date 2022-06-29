Purple Alert system starts July 1, could save lives in Florida

There’s a new alert that could start coming to your phone and it could save lives.

Purple Alerts will start going out Friday in Florida. They’re meant to help locate missing adults, 18 or older, with a mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disability other than Dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Purple Alert Criteria:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC). The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.

There are already AMBER Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors who may suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, so far this year, those alerts have led to the safe recovery of more than a dozen people.

Now, FDLE will work with local law enforcement agencies to find missing people who don’t fit the criteria for the current alerts, but still need urgent and specialized responses.

Last summer, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Purple Alert bill (SB 184) into law, and it goes into effect this July 1.

“I think what the purple alert allows us to do is to go into a little bit more detail about the person law enforcement is looking for. Sometimes those alerts are pretty general,” said Angela Katz, the executive director of LARC in Lee County.

LARC stands for the Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens.

“We are a training center for success! We work with individuals with intellectual, developmental disabilities and we provide them with the support, the tools, the resources they need to reach their full potential and to live their best lives,” Katz said.

LARC has a day training program on its five-acre campus. They have two residential homes and support services for individuals who live and work independently in the community.

“Some of our individuals live in their own homes, some rent apartments all over Lee County,” said Pamela Jenkins, LARC’s Director of Community Support Services.

One of those people is a woman named Kathy.

“I live by myself in my own apartment. me and my cat,” Kathy said.

When Kathy goes to the LARC campus, she’s able to learn new skills and put them to use for companies around the community.

“That and we work in the garden,” Kathy said.

Just like anyone else, Kathy also gets out to enjoy the area.

“I go to church every Sunday on the bus, all by myself,” she said. “I went to the movies Friday and I saw Elvis.”

LARC has helped hundreds of people when it comes to living fuller lives, finding employment, money management, getting groceries and staying safe – but not everyone who needs help is able to access it.

“There’s a lot of individuals, families that don’t have support,” Jenkins said.

That’s one reason why LARC’s team believes purple alerts are so important.

“When the purple alert goes out, the community would have special notification to understand a little bit more about the person that we’re looking to find,” Katz said.

Even when someone does have support, all it takes is one wrong turn to end up in a dangerous situation.

“They can become confused, certainly lost, they could be using public transportation and make a mistake,” Katz said.

In those moments, finding the person fast is crucial, but simply seeing a picture of who to look out for isn’t always enough.

“Sometimes our individuals have trouble communicating, some are non-verbal,” Katz said.

Purple alerts can help law enforcement and community members prepare to better assist the missing person, if they’re found.

“So that purple alert will alert the community that this person is out there, they need help, they may have a disability and they may be with someone that’s taking advantage of them,” Jenkins said.

The sad reality is, Kathy, and many others are part of a vulnerable population.

“They might be at a grocery store, at a gas station and everything might appear to be okay. The person doesn’t even realize they’re with someone who may not have their best interest at heart,” Jenkins said.

Many times, you wouldn’t even be able to tell someone may require additional care.

“Sometimes there’s an invisible disability, They may not appear to be disabled but they may not be able to speak, they may not be able to ask for help,” Jenkins said.

Knowing the most information possible and knowing how to approach any missing person is key to making sure they’re safe.

“The more that we know about the person, the better it is for the community and for law enforcement,” said Katz.

Katz said if you get a purple alert you should keep your eyes out and call 911 if you see someone matching the description. But you won’t automatically get them to your phone.

Much like Silver or AMBER alerts, FDLE said they will work with other state agencies to broadcast purple alerts. You could see them on highway signs or online, but FDLE urges you to sign up to receive them via text or email as well.

People wishing to receive purple alerts, can sign up here.

FDLE has free training available to all officers on its criminal justice network and on its public website at Florida Purple Alert Training.

Additionally, FDLE’s Criminal Justice Professionalism Division has developed a curriculum for basic and post-basic law enforcement training to help locate missing individuals.

Both the Collier County and Charlotte County Sheriff’s offices told ABC7 they also have specialized training for interactions involving someone in a mental health crisis or with an intellectual or developmental disability. Other agencies did not respond to our inquiry.