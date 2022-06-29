ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Latin street food spot to open on Halloween in Reston’s Plaza America

By Fatimah Waseem

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South American restaurant that specializes in street food is set to open later this year in Reston’s Plaza America. Maizal plans to open on Halloween, according to the company’s marketing director Patrick Mika. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 11690 Plaza America Drive. Options on the...



