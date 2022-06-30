LOCAL ROUNDUP: Mitchell named Oak Grove baseball coach

MIDWAY — Oak Grove has named Chase Mitchell as its varsity baseball coach, the school announced Monday.

Mitchell takes over after Mike Meadows stepped down after one season.

The Grizzlies went 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference, won the MPC tournament and reached the 3A state playoffs.

Oak Grove, previously coached by David Thomas, has quickly become one of the area’s top teams — winning 11 games and reaching the second round of the 2A playoffs in the shortened 2021 season and winning 17 games and making the fourth round of the 2A playoffs in 2019.

Mitchell, who teaches business education at the school, has been an assistant varsity baseball coach and an assistant football coach at Oak Grove.

HUSHPUPPIES PREVAIL

LEXINGTON — The High Point Hushpuppies edged the Lexington Flying Pigs 6-5 in Old North State League play on Tuesday evening at Holt-Moffitt Field and improved to 13-4.

High Point’s non-league game scheduled at Sanford on Wednesday was rained out and wet field conditions brought postponement of a game scheduled for Monday at Swepsonville.

NEWTON SHARES FIRST IN AGE GROUP

HIGH POINT — Lincoln Newton of Wallburg tied for first in the boys 12-15 division and third overall in a Tarheel Youth Golf Association one-day tournament Wednesday at Blair Park.

Connor Carter of Asheboro shot 3-under 69 for first overall and in the boys 16-18 flight.

He defeated Keelan Robertson of Walnut Cove by a stroke.

Newton shot even-par 72 to share top honors in the 12-15 division with Bryson Schreiner of Willow Spring.

Catherine DeSiena of Oak Ridge carded a 10-over 82 and won the girls flight by three strokes.

The one-day tournament and another one today at Oak Hollow are in advance of next month’s TYGA-administered High Point Junior Open, which includes one round at each course.