VOTE 2022: Pair of progressive Hudson Valley Democrats pull off major upsets in state Assembly primary
A pair of progressive Democrats in the Hudson Valley pulled off major upsets in Tuesday night's state Assembly primary elections. Westchester Legislator MaryJane Shimsky defeated six-term incumbent Thomas Abinanti in the 92nd state Assembly district primary and activist Sarahana Shrestha defeated 26-year incumbent Kevin Cahill in the 103rd state Assembly district...westchester.news12.com
Comments / 2