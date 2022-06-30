ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

VOTE 2022: Pair of progressive Hudson Valley Democrats pull off major upsets in state Assembly primary

By Jonathan Gordon
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of progressive Democrats in the Hudson Valley pulled off major upsets in Tuesday night's state Assembly primary elections. Westchester Legislator MaryJane Shimsky defeated six-term incumbent Thomas Abinanti in the 92nd state Assembly district primary and activist Sarahana Shrestha defeated 26-year incumbent Kevin Cahill in the 103rd state Assembly district...

