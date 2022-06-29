ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police investigate double homicide at apartment complex where man and woman were found dead

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas police said a man and woman were killed inside an apartment, and two young children were found alive inside. Police said they got called to an apartment complex on Ridgecrest Road around noon Wednesday, and found the victims inside.

Two children under five were also found inside, they were not hurt.

Police are working to identify the victims and are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

