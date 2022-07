Fire officials say one person was injured and had to be transported to the hospital after a large box truck rolled over near Marengo Thursday morning. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:43 a.m. Thursday to Route 20 and Church Road in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and […] The post Passenger transported to hospital after large box truck rolls over near Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

MARENGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO